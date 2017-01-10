WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain

New Delhi: MS Dhoni has been one the most talked about subject since his decision to quit limited overs captaincy of Indian team, making way for Virat Kohli to lead the team in all three formats of the game.

The ongoing (COVERAGE) India A vs England XI practice match in Mumbai, Ambati Rayudu scored a century and then headed back to pavillion to give MS Dhoni about 10 overs of batting practice.

WATCH: Spectators go bonkers as Yuvraj Singh hits fantastic six on comeback

Enter MSD! CCI deafening and rise to welcome @msdhoni to the crease. pic.twitter.com/xq4mgqGeNb — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2017

As soon as Dhoni stepped on the playing field, the CCI crowd erupted seeing their captain take charge of an Indian side for the final time.

Earlier, fans were granted free entry to the Cricket Club of India, allowing spectators to get a glance at MS Dhoni as captain for one last time.