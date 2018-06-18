हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Colombia holds final training before travelling to FIFA World Cup 2018 opener vs Japan

Colombia holds final training before travelling to FIFA World Cup 2018 opener vs Japan
Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Kazan, Russia: Colombia's national team on Sunday completed its final training session in the Russian city of Kazan before traveling to Saransk, the venue for its 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Japan in Group H.

The entire Colombia squad took part in the training session, including James Rodriguez and Wilmar Barrios, who resumed team workouts on Friday after missing the previous one due to muscle fatigue.

Following the regular ball drills, Los Cafeteros played a practice game against FC Ruben Kazan's youth team.

Colombia is scheduled to travel to Saransk on Monday, with Japan having landed Sunday.

Following Tuesday's opening match, Colombia is to play Poland in Kazan on June 24, then Senegal in Samara on June 28.

