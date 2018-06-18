हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018, Day 5: Schedule of matches on June 18

Ranked third in the world, Belgium are touted as the dark horse of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Photo Credit: Reuters

It will be Sweden vs South Korea, Belgium vs Panama and Tunisia vs England on the fifth day of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday (June 18). While Sweden will face South Korea in the second match of Group F at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod at 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the Group G race will start with Belgium taking on Panama at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi at 8:30 pm IST.

The final match of the day will see Tunisia taking on 1966 champions England in another Group G encounter at 11:30 pm IST at the Volgograd Stadium in Volgograd.

Monday, 18 June
Sweden vs South Korea (Group F)
Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
Time: 5:30 pm

Belgium vs Panama (Group G)
Venue: Fisht Stadium, Sochi
Time: 8:30 pm

Tunisia vs England (Group G)
Venue: Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd
Time: 11:30 pm

Ranked third in the world, Belgium are touted as the dark horse of the tournament. They boast of some of the top football players like midfielders Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and striker Romelu Lukaku. The battle to top Group G is likely to be between Belgium and England, who are banking on the likes of midfielders - Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli - and strikers Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck.

In the first match of Group F on Sunday, the defending FIFA World Cup champion Germany lost to Mexico to 0-1 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. It was the second time that Germany had lost the opening match after the then West Germany were beaten by Algeria in 1982. Mexico's in win has thrown open Group F, and both Sweden and South Korea will be eyeing the top spot.

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018FIFA World Cup ScheduleSwedenSouth KoreaBelgiumPanamaTunisiaEngland

