Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona has been slammed for conduct unbecoming of an icon. He also received medical attention shortly after the match but didn't garner much sympathy for it.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Diego Maradona shows fans the finger during Argentina vs Nigeria clash
Reuters Photo

Photos of a very animated Diego Maradona flashing the finger at fans during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2018 match against Nigeria made more headlines around the world than perhaps the match itself.

Known for having a rather colorful character, the legendary footballer was in the stands for the do-or-die match that Argentina absolutely had to win. And the team did. Barely.

The former Argentine player was visibly animated throughout the match which saw the teams locked 1-1 till the 86th minute when Marcos Rojo managed to hit the winner. While the players on field broke into massive celebrations, Maradona too broke into an absolute frenzy - pumping his fists in the air, yelling before showing his middle fingers to fans nearby. The fans, it is assumed, were cheering for Nigeria.

Maradona also had to be treated after the match for what Argentine press said was low blood pressure. His act of showing the finger though meant that people around the world were largely unsympathetic.

Many have highlighted that the legend is determined to make a fool of himself in Russia and that being an icon, Maradona should better control his emotions. A few on Tuesday also made references to his 'Hand of God' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup.

This, coupled with Argentina's rather unimpressive win in their final Group D match, meant that morale in the camp may still be low despite having secured a spot in the next round.

