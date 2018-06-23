हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany vs Sweden live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Germany will face Sweden at the Fisht Stadium on Saturday.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Sochi: Germany cannot afford another defeat in their FIFA World Cup Group F match on Saturday. They will face Sweden, who previously beat Mexico 1-0 to acquire top spot in Group F.

Blessed with a strong squad brimming with talented players, Germany were hot contenders to become the first team in 56 years to retain the World Cup.

However, after a shock 0-1 defeat to Mexico, the jolted four-time winners will have their task cut out against Sweden.

Both the teams will face each other at Fisht Stadium, Sochi at 11.30 pm. 

Watch live streaming of Germany vs Sweden match on Sony Ten sports channel.

Germany were all over the place in the first half against Mexico in their first match on Sunday and their heroics in Brazil four years ago seemed distant.

After the defeat, there have been catcalls to drop under-performing players like Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

Sweden, meanwhile, will believe they can cause another upset after they beat South Korea 1-0 on Monday. This was their first win in the competition since hosting the tournament in 1958.

The Swedes are no strangers to upsetting the odds, beating France during qualification and getting past Italy in the play-offs, so an under-performing German side will hold no fears for Janne Anderson`s men.

(With agency inputs)

