FIFA World Cup 2018 match updates: Colombia 1-0 Senegal - As it happened

Moscow: Colombia entered the round of 16 after beating Senegal in their Group H match of FIFA World Cup 2018 at Samara Arena Stadium on Thursday. Colombia's Yerry Mina thumped home a second-half header to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory over their West African opponents, dumping them out of the tournament. Senegal had only needed a point in their final Group H game to reach the next round, but defeat saw them miss out to Japan, who edged them out of the runners-up spot by virtue of having a better disciplinary record. It was the first time in World Cup history that two teams had been separated by the number of yellow cards they had accrued in the tournament.
Follow the match updates:
Fulltime! Colombia 1-0 Senegal, Poland 1-0 Japan
90+4 minute: Colombia make it to the round of 16 as group winners while Senegal are set to head back home
90+2 minute: Senegal desperate for an equaliser, crowd Colombian penalty box
4 minutes of stoppage time!
89 minute: Substitution by Colombia. Falcao is replaced by Borja
85 minute: Third and final substitution for Senegal, Niang replaced by Sakho
82 minute: Substitution for Colombia. Uribe goes off, Lerma replaces him
As the match enters the final 10 minutes, Senegal go all out to find the equaliser
79 minute: Niang makes attempt, shoots a high shot but Ospina pushes it away
As things stand, Colombia top the group while Japan stand second
Senegal 1-0 Colombia!
76 minute: Goal! The mighty Colombians net the ball, despite a good attempt by the Senegal goalkeeper to drift the ball apart. Mina scores for Colombia
74 minute: Substitution for Senegal. Sabaly replaced by Wague
71 minute: The Colombians continue to dominate the possession. Colombia 58 per cent, Senegal 42 per cent
68 minute: Colombia send a cross into the Senegal penalty box. A defender tries to clear it but miscues the shot which goes towards his own goal. The goalkeeper collects the ball calmly
64 minute: A Colombian free kick, Falcao gets a good opportunity to take his team forward. But it's a no again
61 minute: Free kick for Senegal, the player whips the ball but it goes wide off
58 minute: Meanwhile in the other Group H match, Poland take lead, Poland 1-0 Japan
As things stand, Japan and Senegal will qualify for the round of 16
54 minute: Miss! A nice attempt by Colombia but no result in their favour
51 minute: Yellow card for Senegal's M Niang
48 minute: Not a good show by Colombia so far which makes it even more evident due to the absence of Rodriguez
45 minute: Colombia kick off the second half. The South Americans haven't got a chance to touch the ball inside Senegal's penalty area so far, baring one offside header
Halftime! Senegal 0-0 Colombia, Japan 0-0 Poland
45+3 minute: Senegal have been so far playing brilliantly, making ample number of attacks. But none of the attacks gave them a positive result
In the other Group H match between Japan and Poland, both are still goalless
3 minutes of stoppage time!
45 minute: Colombia's Mojica booked with Yellow card
41 minute: Falcao gets hold of the ball inside Senegal's penalty area, but fails to take any advantage as the ball rolls away from him
38 minute: The West Africans attack again, trying to test the Colombian defence. But Senegal's move seems not effective enough
35 minute: Senegal earns a free kick but the west African player kicks the ball which flies high over the box
32 minute: let's look at the possession, Colombia dominating with 57 per cent while Senegal 43 per cent
30 minute: Substitution for Colombia. Muriel replaces James Rodriguez
28 minute: Senegal make a good move but again a good defence by the Colombian goalkeeper Ospina
25 minute: A close miss by Colombian player Quintero who took a shot after getting a free kick but the ball bounces over the bar
22 minute: Senegal look threatening. They have been attempting to reach the Colombian goal post
20 minute: Free kick for Senegal which is comfortably cleared by the Colombian goalkeeper
18 minute: Referee rules no penalty after VAR says it's not a foul
16 minute: Senegal earn a penalty, referee seeks VAR review
14 minute: Good passes by Senegal players with one almost targets the Colombia net but no, it's a miss. The Colombian goalkeeper comes to the rescue
11 minute: Free kick for Colombia and a good save by the Senegal goalkeeper
8 minute: Free kick for Senegal. The player whips the ball but it is cleared by the Colombian goalkeeper
5 minute: Both Colombia and Senegal are going at a moderate pace
2 minute: Senegal get the match started. They just need a draw to advance to the round of 16 while Colombia look to win
Kickoff!
Lineups
Senegal XI: Khadim Ndiaye, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Salif Sane, Cheikhou Kouyate, Sadio Mane, Youssouf Sabaly, Ismaila Sarr, Mbaye Niang, Keita Balde, Lamine Gassama
Colombia XI: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Carlos Sanchez, Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Mateus Uribe, Johan Mojica, Juan Quintero, Davinson Sanchez
Senegal could have ensured their passage to the round of 16 in Sunday's second group match against Japan but after playing out a 2-2 draw, they need now a draw to advance but if Colombia win, they will advance at Senegal's expense if Japan avoid defeat against Poland in Volgograd at the same time. A draw would also do for Colombia but only if Japan lose.
Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday.
Senegal full squad:
Goalkeepers - Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim N’Diaye, Alfred Gomis
Defenders - Kalidou Koulibaly, Kara Mbodji, Youssouf Sabaly, Saliou Ciss, Salif Sane, Lamine Gassama, Moussa Wague
Midfielders - Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikh N’Doye, Alfred N’Diaye, Badou N’Diaye
Forwards - Sadio Mane, M’Baye Niang, Moussa Sow, Mame Biram Diouf, Moussa Konate, Keita Balde, Diafra Sakho, Ismaila Sarr
Colombia full squad:
Goalkeepers - Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas
Defenders - Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata, Farid Diaz
Midfielders - Abel Aguilar, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe
Forwards - Carlos Bacca, Miguel Borja, Radamel Falcao, Jose Izquierdo, Luis Muriel