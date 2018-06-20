हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico holds training in preparation for South Korea clash

Mexico's national squad is to train again Wednesday before traveling to the town of Rostov the following day.

FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico holds training in preparation for South Korea clash
Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Moscow: The Mexican national football team performed a training session Tuesday under rainy skies on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow, in preparation for their upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup match against South Korea.

El Tri are fresh off their stunning 1-0 victory on Sunday against defending champion Germany, and are looking to stay in top form ahead of their June 23 match against a South Korean team eager to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Sweden on Monday.

Tuesday's training, led by coach Juan Carlos Osorio, was focused on ball exercises and included forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who scored the winner against Germany.

Mexico's national squad is to train again Wednesday before traveling to the town of Rostov the following day.

Mexico and Sweden are tied for the top spot in Group F with three points each, while South Korea and Germany have zero points.
 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018Mexico vs South KoreaEl TriSwedenMoscow

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close