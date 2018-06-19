हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA

FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The second match of the day between Poland and Senegal is venued at Spartak Stadium, Moscow. The match will begin at 8.30 pm, on Monday.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Poland vs Senegal live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

MOSCOW: The Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will witness six teams squaring off with each other. The three matches scheduled for Tuesday are - Colombia vs Japan (Group H), Poland vs Senegal (Group H) and Russia vs Egypt (Group A).

The second match of the day between Poland and Senegal is venued at Spartak Stadium, Moscow. The match will begin at 8.30 pm, on Monday.

Watch live streaming of Poland vs Senegal match on Sony10

Senegal will aim to repeat the heroics of their 2002 team when they start their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign against a confident Poland in a Group H match at the Spartak Stadium here on Tuesday.

While Senegal are making their comeback to the World Cup after their 2002 show till the quarter-finals, Poland are in Russia after failing to qualify for the 2010 and 2014 editions.

Both teams have a lot of pace in their attacks. While Bayern Munich star Lewandowski will again be the main man for Poland in the upcoming tie despite experiencing a disappointing season in the Champions League with Bayern Munich, their opponents will bank on Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane.

Tags:
FIFAFIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018PolandSenegal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close