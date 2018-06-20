हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain coach Fernando Hierro praises Iran ahead of World Cup match

Pic courtesy: EFE-EPA

Kazan, Russia: Spain coach Fernando Hierro on Tuesday said Iran has a strong team on both ends of the field capable of causing problems for La Roja, on the eve of their 2018 FIFA World Cup clash in Russia.

After Spain's 3-3 draw against Portugal on Friday in the Group B opening round, Hierro is looking for a strong win on Wednesday against Iran, who beat Morocco 1-0 earlier Friday.

"Iran is a solid team defensively and offensively, with clear concepts and ideas," Hierro said.

"It's a hard-working team, very powerful on a physical level. They're going to give us a lot of difficulties," he added.

Spain's coach urged his players to forget what happened in the Portugal match and focus on doing well against Iran, stressing the importance of winning the upcoming game.

"We know that we will face many difficulties, a tough match and a complex opponent, but we have confidence in doing things well," Hierro said.

He also hailed Iran's Portuguese coach, Carlos Queiroz, saying he has been doing a fantastic job as their manager since 2011, and noted Queiroz's earlier years of experience at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Spain and Portugal are tied for second in Group B with one point each, while Iran leads the group with three points.
 

