FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay beat Egypt with 89th-minute Gimenez goal

Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@Uruguay

Yekaterinburg, Russia: Jose Gimenez thumped home a powerful 89th-minute header to give Uruguay a dramatic victory over heartbroken Egypt in a World Cup Group A game that had looked likely to be a low-key goalless draw on Friday.

Gimenez rose to meet a Carlos Sanchez free kick to take the South Americans to three points alongside Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday, and break the resistance of Egypt. The Africans had been without injured key striker Mohamed Salah but defended resolutely.

Uruguay struggled to impose themselves until the latter stages when keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy saved brilliantly from Edinson Cavani, who also hit the post with a late free kick, before Gimenez secured their first win in a World Cup opening game since 1970 when they went on to the semi-finals.

