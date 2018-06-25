हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs Russia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

Current Group A leader Russia will face Uruguay in their final match of the opening round.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Uruguay

Samara, Russia: Uruguay and Russia will fight for the top spot in Group A in Samara on Monday. Both the teams are equal on points but Russia have the top spot in the group with a goal difference of plus seven. 

Uruguay and Russia have secured their place in the Round of 16 but the former will have to win this match against the host in order to be the Group A winner. 

Both the teams will face each other at Samara Arena, Samara, Russia at 7.30 pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Uruguay vs Russia match on Sony Ten sports channel.

The most highly rated team in the group with several stars in their line-up, Uruguay have not been at their best during identical 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia. 

Russia in contrast, have been more spectacular. They thrashed the Saudis 5-0 in the tournament`s inaugural match before outclassing Egypt 3-1.

(with Agency inputs)

