FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

The Day 7 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see six teams squaring off with each other which include Portugal vs Morocco (Group B), Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (Group A) and Iran vs Spain (Group B).

Pic courtesy: IANS

Moscow: The Day 7 of FIFA World Cup 2018 will see six teams squaring off with each other which include Portugal vs Morocco (Group B), Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia (Group A) and Iran vs Spain (Group B).
 
The second match on Wednesday is between Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia at Rostov Arena Stadium, Rostov-on-Don. The match will commence at 8.30 pm.
 
Watch live streaming of Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match on Sony10
 
Experience will be the key when Uruguay look to seal their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia. Uruguay's 1-0 win against Egypt in their opening match means beating Saudi Arabia would leave Uruguay with six points and allow them to book their place in the knockout phase.
 
Uruguay disappointed against a rugged Egypt side in their first game, needing a late header from Jose Gimenez to seal the win and veteran coach Oscar Tavarez is expected to make changes with Carlos Sanchez and 'Cebolla' Rodriguez expected to start.

The Saudi players, on the other hand, were strongly criticised for their performance in their 0-5 defeat to Russia in their opening match in the World Cup, with one top official accusing them of making "just 5 percent effort."
 
Uruguay full squad:
 
Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva
 
Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela
 
Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya.
 
Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez
 
Saudi Arabia full squad:
 
Goalkeepers - Yasser Almosailem, Abdullah Almuaiouf, Mohammed Alowais
 
Defenders - Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk, Mansour Alharbi,Yasir Alshahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Othman
 
Midfielders - Salem Aldawsari, Salman Alfaraj, Taiseer Aljassam, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulmalek Alkhaibri, Hussain Almoqahwi, Yahia Alsherhri, Hatan Bahbir, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf
 
Forwards - Fahad Almuwallad, Mohamed Alsahlawi, Muhannad Asiri Carcela-Gonzalez
 

