हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

France vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 final match live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

France vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 third-place match live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps

France vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 final match live streaming timing, channels, websites and apps
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Moscow, Russia: Croatia has been in a surprising performance throughout the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far and they are eying to secure the top spot when they face France on Sunday.

France has been in a clinical form which could be seen in their attacking form but Croatia has not disappointed as they made it to the finals after beating mighty teams like Argentina, England and Russia to enter the final. Croatia can cause a massive upset but France are favourites.

France and Croatia will be against each other for the FIFA World Cup 2018 final match at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia at 8.30pm.
 
Watch live streaming of France vs Croatia match on Sony Ten sports channel.

A nation merely over four million are 90 minutes away from what could be a pleasant shock for them if Croatia beat France at the Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday to win their first-ever World Cup. They will also have to dig deep to overcome the certain fatigue, having been forced into extra time in their last three matches, winning two on penalties.

It contrasts with the slick progress of  France, who beat Argentina, Uruguay and Belgium in the knockout stages to earn the favourites tag. 

(With Agency inputs) 

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World CupFrance vs CroatiaFranceCroatia

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close