FIFA World Cup 2018

Peru team arrives in Russia to play 1st World Cup in 36 years

The Peruvian national soccer team has arrived in Russia to compete in its first World Cup in 36 years, its last appearance was in Spain in 1982.

Reuters

Moscow: The Peruvian national soccer team has arrived in Russia to compete in its first World Cup in 36 years, its last appearance was in Spain in 1982.

The Blanquirroja landed on Sunday in Moscow, where the players and staff were welcomed by a large crowd despite an unseasonably cold summer, Efe news reported.

The Peruvian team posed on the tarmac with the crew of the jet that brought them to Moscow from Gothenburg, Sweden, to capture the emotional moment.

The team then headed to their hotel near Sheremetievo Airport on the outskirts of the sprawling Russian capital.

Their first training session, which will be open to both the press and fans, will take place on Monday at the Khimki Stadium.

On this year`s World Cup roster for Peru is Lokomotiv Moscow star Jefferson Farfan, who this season helped the Russian team take the country`s soccer championship for the first time in 12 years.

Also due to get playing time in Russia is Paolo Guerrero, who will be able to participate after a Swiss court temporarily lifted the World Anti-Doping Agency ban imposed on him.

The Peruvians will make their debut on June 16 against Denmark, after which they will go up against France -- the favorite in Group C -- and Australia.

The Peruvians are riding a 15-game streak without a loss, but the Danes also have a 13-game no-loss streak going at present.

