FIFA World Cup 2018

Russia 1-0 Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates

The East-Europeans, strong on paper, will look to challenge the host nation with their pacy one-touch passing in the midfield. However, Croatia would not take the Russians, who have history and home advantage on their side, lightly.  

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@TeamRussia

Hosts Russia face Croatia, in their first quarter-final since 1970, at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi. 

Follow the live match updates here: 

Russia 1-0 Croatia!!

31 minute: GOAL!! Cheryshev scores a stunning goal from distance. Russia take the lead. 

 

 

28 minute: Croatia's Perisic attempts to head a cross towards the goal but directs the ball wide. That was close. 

22 minute: Possession, Croatia- 65 percent, Russia- 35 percent. 

17 minute: Russia's Ignashevich makes a threatening long-ball to Samedov on the right-corner but the latter gives it away in the final third. That was close. 

16 minute: Free-kick to Croatia at a dangerous position. Rakitic clouds the ball away from the goal. 

14 minute: Free-kick to Croatia. Rakitic whips the ball into the middle but Rebic miscues his shot. 

12 minute: MISS!! Croatia's Mandzukic picks up a cross at close range but fails to capitalise. 

7 minute: Corner for Croatia. MISS!! Rebic rises to head the ball towards the goal but hits it wide. 

5 minute: Corner for Russia. Golovin whips the ball directly into Rakitic, who clears the ball to safety. 

2 minute: That was close! Russia's Cheryshev sprints into the Croatian penalty box but his shot gets blocked by defender Vrsaljko. 

Kick-off!

Lineups

Russia XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Kudriashov, Cheryshev, Kuziaev, Zobnin, Golovin, Samedov, Dzyuba. 

Croatia XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Perisic, Kramaric, Mandzukic, Rebic. 

Interestingly, the last five host nations to feature in a World Cup quarter-final have all advanced to the semi-final ( Italy 1990, France 1998, South Korea 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014). While Croatia, on the other hand, last won a quarter-final match way back in 1998. 

Russia, who have had a successful campaign so far, stunned 2010 champions Spain 3-4 on penalties to book a spot in the last eight. Croatia, unbeaten in the group stages, edged past Denmark with a 3-2 win on penalties in the round of 16. 

Full squad:

Russia:
 
Goalkeepers- Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey Lunev.

Defenders- Mario Fernandes, Vladimir Granat, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudryashov, Ilya Kutepov, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov.

Midfielders- Denis Cheryshev, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Erokhin, Yuri Gazinskiy, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Anton Miranchuk, Aleksandr Samedov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin.

Forwards- Artem Dzyuba, Alexsey Miranchuk, Fedor Smolov.

Croatia: 

Goalkeepers- Lovre Kalinic, Dominik Livakovic, Danijiel Subasic.

Defenders- Duje Caleta-Car, Vedran Corluka, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Josip Pivaric, Ivan Strinic, Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko.

Midfielders- Milan Badelj, Filip Bradaric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic.

Forwards- Nikola Kalinic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Perisic, Marko Pjaca, Ante Rebic.

 

 

