FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Uruguay 2-0 Russia

Moscow: Suarez scored off a brilliant free-kick and an unlucky deflection from Cheryshev into his own goal took Uruguay to a 2-0 lead over hosts Russia. It went from bad to worse for Russia, when Igor Smolnikov earned a second yellow card for a foul on Diego Laxalt. Through Uruguay did not create many chances in the first-half, they look more organised and comfortable in the midfield. It will be difficult for 10-man Russia to come back from this.
Follow the live updates here:
46 minute: Substitution for Russia. Kuzyaev in for Gazinskiy.
Second-half is underway.
Uruguay 2-0 Russia!
Half-time!
2 minutes of Stoppage time.
43 minute: Uruguay look comfortable in the middle and are threatening to score again. Russia, on the other hand, lack inspiration in the final third.
38 minute: Substitution for Russia. Fernandes in for Cheryshev.
36 minute: RED CARD!! Russia's Smolinkov gets sent off after he got the second yellow card for a foul on Laxalt. Russia are a man down now.
28 minute: Uruguay’s Bentancur tries to beat the Russian goalkeeper but Akinfeev saves it. That was close. Uruguay are up and attacking.
In the other match, Mohamed Salah puts Egypt ahead with a lofted goal. Egypt 1-0 Saudi Arabia
27 minute: Yellow card! Smolinkov gets booked for a foul.
23 minute: Corner for Uruguay. GOAL!!! Laxalt hits a bullet from the left and ball gets deflected off Cheryshev into the Russian goal.
Possession
Uruguay- 51 percent
Russia- 49 percent
17 minute: Corner for Russia. The Russians are pushing hard to equalise. Cheryshev whips the ball in the middle but Dzyuba heads it past the target.
12 minute: SAVED! Cheryshev fires the ball directly into the Russian goalkeeper. Corner for Russia.
Uruguay 1-0 Russia
10 minute: Free-kick to Uruguay. Suarez scores a stunning goal in the bottom right corner. What a goal. His 53rd International goal and 7th at a World Cup.
2 minute: Uruguay's Vecino fires a shot from distance but hits the ball wide. Goal-kick.
Kick-off
Lineups
Uruguay XI: Muslera, Coates, Godin, Caceres, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino, Luis Suarez, Cavani
Russia XI: Akinfeev, Smolinkov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudryashov, Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Miranchuk, Cheryshev, Dzyubat
Russia hammered Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opening match and outperformed Egypt 3-1 in their second. Uruguay, on the other hand, have not had a clinical performance after narrow 1-0 wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt despite having star players like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Maxi Gomez.
Uruguay full squad:
Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva
Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela
Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya.
Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez
