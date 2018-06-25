हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Uruguay 2-0 Russia

Suarez scored off a brilliant free-kick and an unlucky deflection from Cheryshev into his own goal took Uruguay to a 2-0 lead over hosts Russia.

FIFA World Cup 2018 live match updates: Uruguay 2-0 Russia
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@Uruguay

Moscow: Suarez scored off a brilliant free-kick and an unlucky deflection from Cheryshev into his own goal took Uruguay to a 2-0 lead over hosts Russia. It went from bad to worse for Russia, when Igor Smolnikov earned a second yellow card for a foul on Diego Laxalt. Through Uruguay did not create many chances in the first-half, they look more organised and comfortable in the midfield. It will be difficult for 10-man Russia to come back from this. 

Follow the live updates here:

46 minute: Substitution for Russia. Kuzyaev in for Gazinskiy. 

Second-half is underway. 

Uruguay 2-0 Russia!

Half-time!

2 minutes of Stoppage time. 

43 minute: Uruguay look comfortable in the middle and are threatening to score again. Russia, on the other hand, lack inspiration in the final third. 

38 minute: Substitution for Russia. Fernandes in for Cheryshev. 

36 minute: RED CARD!! Russia's Smolinkov gets sent off after he got the second yellow card for a foul on Laxalt. Russia are a man down now. 

28 minute:  Uruguay’s Bentancur tries to beat the Russian goalkeeper but Akinfeev saves it. That was close. Uruguay are up and attacking. 

In the other match, Mohamed Salah puts Egypt ahead with a lofted goal. Egypt 1-0 Saudi Arabia

27 minute: Yellow card! Smolinkov gets booked for a foul. 

Uruguay 2-0 Russia!

23 minute: Corner for Uruguay. GOAL!!!  Laxalt hits a bullet from the left and ball gets deflected off Cheryshev into the Russian goal. 

Possession

Uruguay- 51 percent

Russia- 49  percent 

17 minute: Corner for Russia. The Russians are pushing hard to equalise. Cheryshev whips the ball in the middle but Dzyuba heads it past the target. 

12 minute: SAVED!  Cheryshev fires the ball directly into the Russian goalkeeper. Corner for Russia. 

Uruguay 1-0 Russia

10 minute: Free-kick to Uruguay. Suarez scores a stunning goal in the bottom right corner. What a goal. His 53rd International goal and 7th at a World Cup.

2 minute: Uruguay's Vecino fires a shot from distance but hits the ball wide. Goal-kick. 

Kick-off

Lineups

Uruguay XI: Muslera, Coates, Godin, Caceres, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino, Luis Suarez, Cavani

Russia XI: Akinfeev, Smolinkov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudryashov, Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Samedov, Miranchuk, Cheryshev, Dzyubat

Russia hammered Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opening match and outperformed Egypt 3-1 in their second. Uruguay, on the other hand, have not had a clinical performance after narrow 1-0 wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt despite having star players like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Maxi Gomez. 

Uruguay full squad:

 Goalkeepers - Martin Campana, Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva 

Defenders - Martin Caceres, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Guillermo Varela
 
Midfielders - Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Cristian Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Jonathan Urretaviscaya.
 
Forwards - Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani, Luis Suarez
 

Saudi Arabia full squad:
 
Goalkeepers - Yasser Almosailem, Abdullah Almuaiouf, Mohammed Alowais
 
Defenders - Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk, Mansour Alharbi,Yasir Alshahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Othman
 
Midfielders - Salem Aldawsari, Salman Alfaraj, Taiseer Aljassam, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulmalek Alkhaibri, Hussain Almoqahwi, Yahia Alsherhri, Hatan Bahbir, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf
 
Forwards - Fahad Almuwallad, Mohamed Alsahlawi, Muhannad Asiri Carcela-Gonzalez

Tags:
FIFA World Cup 2018World Cup 2018FIFA World CupRussia vs Uruguay

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close