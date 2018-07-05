हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FIFA World Cup 2018

Uruguay’s Cavani returns to practice alone after injury ahead of FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani on Thursday trained apart from his teammates and touched the ball for the first time since he was injured, less than 24 hours before the quarterfinal match against France as the last eight teams battled it out in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker suffered a left-calf injury during the round of 16 match against Portugal, which La Celeste won 2-1. Since then, he has been in doubt for Friday's match with France.

Cavani worked out on the pitch of the Borsky sports center in Nizhny Novgorod and took a short walk, then sprinted, practiced a small slalom with the ball and finally kicked the ball gently.

It still seems unlikely that the PSG star will be in the starting line-up chosen by coach Oscar Tabarez to play France, as he seems to not be fully recovered from his injury.

If he does not play, his substitute would most likely be Girona striker Christian Stuani.

