India vs England, Pune ODI: MS Dhoni still the boss; convinces Virat Kohli with spot on DRS call — WATCH
In his first ODI match as the full-time captain, Virat Kohli asked England to bat first, only to find visitors racing away to a brilliant start.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no more the Indian captain, but the 35-year-old on Sunday proved why he is considered a boss in cricket field with a spot on DRS call against England in the Pune ODI.
Despite the lose of both Alex Hales and Jason Roy, England were cruising along.
India needed a quick wicket, then came the Dhoni's catch, a low one. He convinced skipper Kohli to take the review, and it returned well, with the wicket of England captain Eoin Morgan.
It happened off the last ball of the 27th over, bowled by Hardik Pandya. A short of lenght, which moved away at the last moment got the faintest of nicks. Dhoni right away asked for a review, with Kohli complying to the request.
As it turned out, the wicket only provide a brief relief to the home side, as England posted their highest total against India – a whopping 350.
