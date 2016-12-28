Dangal controversy: Geeta Phogat’s real coach considers legal action against Aamir Khan for 'distorting facts'

New Delhi: Dangal certainly is the talk of the town, but not everyone is happy with the Aamir Khan-starer sports biopic.

If reports are to be believed, one of the five coaches of India’s women wrestling team during the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games may take legal action against the film.

The coach, PR Sondhi, has raised objection to the portrayal of a character called PR Kadam, claiming there was distortion of facts.

"It made it spicy but didn’t really convey anything of what actually happened. Everything was amicable, but distorting of facts just hurts my reputation. (My work was) something which saw me become national wrestling coach. I will watch the film and take a call whether to take some serious legal action," he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

In the final sequence of the movie, Sondhi’s character Kadam was shown locking the main protagonist Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan in a room so that he can’t meet Geeta Phogat before the final bout.

"For the past two decades, I have been in the national set-up, working with the Government of India and Wrestling Federation of India. I met Aamir Khan in Ludhiana regarding the film, and he didn’t discuss the final sequence at all. If inputs were taken from me, then why create such fictional events about me? Mahavir never interfered with the coach’s work during tournaments," he added.

The Wrestling Federation is also not happy with the portrayal.

“Sondhi is a respected coach. The treatment given to his character is not acceptable. If a national coach had locked someone during the Commonwealth Games then why nobody reported the incident? It’s baseless and that’s exactly why I was not consulted during the shooting," an official told ABP.