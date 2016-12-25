This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH

New Delhi: Amir Khan-starer Dangal has already been declared a hit and is all set to become one of the most successul sports films of the year.

It is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his two daughters – Geeta and Babita – to become champion wrestlers. And one defining moment in the movie was that of Geeta's Commonwealth Games gold medal winning moment.

But the cinematic presentation failed in recapturing the real moment.

The 28-year-old in 2010 became the first ever Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Here's the video from that 55kg freestyle final bout against beating Emily Bensted from Australia.

For the record, he sister Babita won a silver in the same Games, in the 51 kg freestyle category.