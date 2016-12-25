This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
The 28-year-old in 2010 became the first ever Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.
New Delhi: Amir Khan-starer Dangal has already been declared a hit and is all set to become one of the most successul sports films of the year.
It is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his two daughters – Geeta and Babita – to become champion wrestlers. And one defining moment in the movie was that of Geeta's Commonwealth Games gold medal winning moment.
But the cinematic presentation failed in recapturing the real moment.
(READ: Aamir Khan's Dangal got the most important FACT of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match WRONG)
The 28-year-old in 2010 became the first ever Indian women wrestler to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.
Here's the video from that 55kg freestyle final bout against beating Emily Bensted from Australia.
For the record, he sister Babita won a silver in the same Games, in the 51 kg freestyle category.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong