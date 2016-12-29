IOA Controversy: Abhay Singh Chautala follows Suresh Kalmadi, says he is ready to relinquish life presidency

New Delhi: Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday agreed to relinquish the Lifetime President post offered to him by the national body.

In a statement released today, the 53-year-old thanked the IOA for giving him the honour, but said that he is ready to "sacrifice position in the best interest of Indian sports, sportsperson, good governance and transparency."

"This is a conspiracy to defame sports, will not step down as IOA life president before I clarify," Chautala had said.

"IOA is an independent body, with what authority is he (Vijay Goel) sending IOA a showcause notice?"

"How did Vijay Goel say there are criminal charges against me? Taking legal advise on it. Will 100 percent send notice to him for this," the former IOA president also said.

Yesterday, Suresh Kalmadi declined the offer, saying time is not appropriate for him to take up the responsibility.

On Tuesday, during its annual general meeting, IOA named Kalmadi and Chautala as life time presidents.

Kalmadi's move came as no surprise following the criticism made by Goel, who said that it was "totally unacceptable" as both Kalmadi and Chautala were facing serious criminal and corruption charges.

The ministry also threatened to cut-off all ties with the IOA till both Kalmadi and Chautala are removed.

It also issued the IOA a showcause notice over the appointment, an threatened that there would be no ties with the IOA until both weren't removed.

But, Chautala remained defiant, and hit back hit back at Goel for his criticism of former`s appointment as life president.

"Vijay Goel should first realize against whom he is making such allegations. How can he say that there are criminal charges against me? I will definitely send a notice to him for making such allegations," Chautala said.

Kalmadi, tainted by the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal, was also the former Athletics Federation of India president.

Chautala, headed Indian Olympic Association between 2012 and 2014, when it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee. The ban was lifted in February 2014.