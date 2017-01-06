Om Puri passes away at 66: Sportspersons pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri passed away on Friday due to a massive heart attack.

The recipient of two National awards and two Filmfare Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Om Puri was one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film fraternity.

Several sportspersons paid their heartfelt tributes to the 66-year-old actor:

Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri pic.twitter.com/gBCK6mWwLF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

Rest in peace #OmPuri Ji. An actor par excellence and a wonderful human being. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2017

Om Puri was last seen in a Pakistani film - 'Actor In Law' - which came out in 2016.