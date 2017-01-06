Om Puri passes away at 66: Sportspersons pay tribute to veteran Bollywood actor
Om Puri was last seen in a Pakistani film - 'Actor In Law' - which came out in 2016.
New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri passed away on Friday due to a massive heart attack.
The recipient of two National awards and two Filmfare Awards including a Lifetime Achievement Award, Om Puri was one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film fraternity.
Several sportspersons paid their heartfelt tributes to the 66-year-old actor:
Condolences on the passing away of one of our finest ever actors #OmPuri pic.twitter.com/gBCK6mWwLF
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017
RIP #OMPURI Saab
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 6, 2017
Rest in peace #OmPuri Ji. An actor par excellence and a wonderful human being.
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2017
Om Puri was last seen in a Pakistani film - 'Actor In Law' - which came out in 2016.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Police arrest 4 accused of molestation on December 31 in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad man cultivating marijuana inside flat arrested
- EC demands clarification from Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav over SP feud
- DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
- Panel discussion over shameful political statements on Bengaluru's eve-teasing case
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of Indian ODI, T20I teams
- BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh, may bag 206-216 seats in Assembly elections: Survey
- India vs England Squad Announcement: As it happened..
- Coconut oil: Side effects you need to know!