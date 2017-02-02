AIADMK seeks 'Bharat Ratna' for Jayalalithaa
New Delhi:AIADMK today asked the government to confer India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa posthumously for her "exemplary" public service of over 32 years and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, TMC member Vijila Sathyananth said 10 crore people affectionately called her 'Amma'.
"Amma cannot be replaced. She is the personification of love and compassion...(she) worked endlessly till her last breath for upliftment of poor people," she said, adding that "the iron lady" had brought about all-round development in Tamil Nadu.
Jayalalithaa, also called the Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader) died on December 5.
Claiming that Amma's "intelligence and goverance" cannot be compared with any leader in the world, she said "...The highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna be conferred posthumously to our Amma to recognise her exemplary 32 years of public service.
"We urge the Centre to instal her lifesize bronze statue in Parliament complex and also recommend her name for Nobel Prize for women upliftment and child upliftment," the TMC member said.
