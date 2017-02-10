Another AIADMK leader joins Panneerselvam camp

Chennai: In more support to revolting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK leader E Ponnusamy today joined his camp, and urged the party MLAs to back him.

Speaking after extending support to the Chief Minister, he said Panneerselvam had been identified by former party supremo J Jayalalithaa and appealed to the AIADMK MLAs to extend their support to him.

A former PMK leader and a Minister of State in the NDA regime during 1999-2001, Ponnusamy had joined AIADMK in 2013 in the presence of Jayalalithaa.

Yesterday, AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan had extended his support to Panneerselvam, who had on February 7 raised a banner of revolt against party General Secretary V K

Sasikala, alleging he was forced to step down for her elevation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

She had been elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader on Sunday.