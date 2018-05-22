Anti-Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin turns violent, at least 9 killed

Tuticorin: Nine people have been killed in the protest in Tuticorin demanding a ban on Sterlite Industries in the wake of the pollution created by them, as per news agency ANI. The month-long protest demanding the closure of Vedanta Sterlite Copper unit took a violent turn on Tuesday with agitators pelting stones and toppling police vehicles after they were prevented from marching towards the plant.

Police said section 144 of CrPc has been invoked in and around the Sterlite unit to provide security to it as per the orders of the Madras High Court. However, angered over not being allowed to take out a rally, the slogan-shouting protesters forcibly tried to push back the security personnel in riot gear. They then started hurling stones at police and also overturned a vehicle after which the security personnel lobbed teargas shells to disperse them, police added, PTI reported.

While state minister D Jayakumar in a televised address on Tuesday said police firing on protesters was 'unavoidable', main Opposition and DMK leader MK Stalin said in a Facebook post - "The inaction of the government has led to the people`s protests, and police resorting to firing to control it. Action should be taken to shut down the plant immediately to address this issue."

Meanwhile, a peaceful demonstration was held near the old bus stand in the town, also demanding the closure of the Sterlite unit and the proposed expansion of the plant. Several shops in this town, Srivaikundam and Oddapidaram remained shut in support of the protest. The district has been witnessing several protests by locals and others against the Sterlite Copper plant and its proposed expansion. Protesters have alleged that the plant was polluting groundwater in their area.

Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited which operates a 400,000 tonnes per annum-plant in Tuticorin.

