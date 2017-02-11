Chennai: AIADMK workers pelt stones at media personnel

Chennai: Stones were pelted at media persons allegedly by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers on Saturday outside the resort where the party MLAs are lodged.

Denying the rumour of MLAs being `forced` to stay at the resort, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Pandiarajan said, "All AIADMK MLAs are willing to meet the Governor if he wishes to meet as well.

We have not overruled any of his suggestions. Whatever has been done was after his consent, no pressure tactics.

"He further said that the MLAs have been staying at their convenience at hotels, adding that they have not been forced or compelled to do anything.

The eleven MLAs staying at the resort addressed the media yesterday clarifying the same and dismissing all the allegations as a `conspiracy.

`One of the MLAs said that they were not forced to stay there but were staying there so that they could immediately meet the Governor if he calls them.

Earlier yesterday, Tamil Nadu interim chief minister O. Panneerselvam hit back at Sasikala for calling him a `traitor`, accusing the former of playing `dirty tricks`, adding that she instigated several ministers to give interviews to declare her as the chief minister.

"Sasikala wanted to betray the party and become the Chief Minister, she instigated several Ministers who started giving interviews that she should be CM.

It is Sasikala who is doing dirty tricks to acquire the chair of Chief Minister.

If she succeeds it will be a big blot on democracy," said Panneerselvam