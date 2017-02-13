Convene Assembly within a week for floor test: Attorney General advises Tamil Nadu Governor

Chennai: The Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi has advised Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao that Assembly should be convened within a week for floor test to decide whether O Panneerselvam or VK Sasikala have the majority.

In his opinion, sources said, Rohatgi has stated that "he (Governor) should call a special session within a week's time and have a composite floor test as was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Jagdambika Pal case".

The Attorney General has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgement in the Jagdambika Pal case in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the assembly to determine who between the two claimants - Pal and Kalyan Singh - commanded the majority support for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK has asserted that a majority of its MLAs are behind general secretary Sasikala, a long-time friend of former Tamil Nadu CM the late J Jayalalithaa.

Party spokesperson Vaigai Chelvan said on Monday that acting Chief Minister Panneerselvam had the support of seven MLAs and therefore could not prove his majority in the state Assembly in event of a floor test.

"He says he can prove his majority based on the wrong information given by someone. Majority of the AIADMK MLAs are with Chinnamma (Sasikala) and we are ready to prove our strength (in a floor test)," he told reporters, as per PTI.

Sasikala was the elected legislature party leader of AIADMK and therefore the Governor should invite her to form the government, he added.

"We expect the chances of his inviting (meeting) her today are high," he said.

To a question on 11 MPs switching over to the camp of Panneerselvam, Vaigai Chelvan expressed confidence that they would return to the Sasikala fold.

In growing support for Panneerselvam, six more AIADMK MPs had joined his camp yesterday, taking the number of Parliamentarians in his favour to 11.

Sasikala had yesterday vowed to protect the party nurtured by her long-time friend, late Jayalalithaa, saying "I will give my life for this cause".

Addressing the MLAs at the resort near Chennai Sasikala had said, "You 129 MLAs are like an ocean. None can contain it by building a check dam. No efforts will destabilise this government. None can hurt us and there is no need to fear."

She had also dismissed allegations that they have been held "hostage" at the resort, saying the MLAs were staying at the resort of their own accord and that they were "free".

On February 5, Sasikala was elected as the party's legislature leader, a step towards her elevation as Tamil Nadu CM.

Two days later, Panneerselvam had revolted against her.

He had last Tuesday alleged that he was coerced into resigning as CM by Sasikala and her supporters.

Panneerselvam had said he was ready to reconsider the decision if people of the state and party workers so desired.

He had initially maintained that he had resigned due to 'personal reasons'. He had also proposed the name of Sasikala for the top post.

On the other hand, Recalling the circumstances under which he was asked to resign on February 5, Sasikala said today that Panneerselvam "pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own. This is what had happened."

Speaking to party workers at the Poes Garden residence of late Jayalalithaa, she said, "I would have allowed him, as I did not aspire to becomes CM and that is the truth."

Sasikala added, "They (DMK) had thought that if possible, let Panneerselvam split up and bring with him some legislators and with 89 MLAs (of DMK), a government could be formed."

She said the CM did not comment when DMK deputy leader in Assembly Duraimurugan last week said his party would support him.

Since Panneerselvam did not reject DMK's support, Sasikala said, she "understood" that Karunanidhi-led party was "instigating" him.

"He should have told Duraimurugan that he does not need their support when the AIADMK has a majority. If Panneerselvam had said just that, I would have allowed him to continue and I would not have disturbed him. We decided to take a decision soon and it was Panneerselvam who pushed us to do that and we did not do it on our own and this is what had happened," Sasikala said.

She maintained that she was never hankering after the office of CM and "at that time of grief (after Jayalalithaa's demise) the office of CM did not appear big to me."

"We have seen a thousand Panneerselvams before getting on to this stage and struggles are like dust on my hand and I am not worried," she pointed out.

The political future of Sasikala would, however, entirely hinge on the Supreme Court judgement in the disproportionate assets case.

(With PTI inputs)