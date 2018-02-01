Decide on lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram: SC tells Madras HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Madras High Court to decide in entirety all the issues, including of territorial jurisdiction, in Karti Chidambaram's plea challenging the CBI lookout circular against him in the INX Media case.

A Division Bench headed by the High Court Chief Justice will decide the plea within two months, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, and Justice DY Chandrachud said.

The lookout circular was issued on June 16 and July 18, 2017.

Karti Chidambaram is the son of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

"All issues raised in these writ petitions, including of territorial jurisdiction, are kept open and shall be addressed to by the High Court," the apex court said.

As Karti Chidambram said that he may have to travel abroad regarding his businesses, the court said: "If any application for travelling abroad is filed before the High Court, the same shall be appositely addressed.

The court said this as it reiterated its August 14, 2017, order putting on hold the High Court stay on the lookout circular.

The court said the circular will remain operational till the matter was decided by the High Court in two months.

The apex court, however, did not accept the plea of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the circular should remain operational for one more week beyond the High Court verdict as the CBI may have to rush to the top court to challenge it.

The CBI has alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance in the INX Media case and is investigating the alleged role of Karti Chidambaram.

Karti Chidambram is also facing an Enforcement Directorate probe for alleged money laundering in the case.

The lookout circular was issued for a limited purpose to prevent Karti Chidambaram from travelling abroad.

The CBI has contended that the High Court had no territorial jurisdiction to entertain a challenge to the lookout circular by Chidambaram junior.

The top court made the circular operational after putting on hold on August 14, 2017, the High Court stay.

