Election soon to select AIADMK General Secretary: Panneerselvam
Chennai: Tamil Nadu's acting Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam on Sunday said the election schedule for electing the party's General Secretary will soon be announced.
Former Presidium Chairman of AIADMK E.Madhusudanan said the dates for the election would be announced soon.
Speaking to the reporters here at his residence, Panneerselvam said soon the date and the schedule for holding party election to elect the General Secretary will be announced.
Both leaders said AIADMK's interim General Secretary V.K.Sasikala does not have the power to admit or dismiss anybody from the party.
Soon after he revolted against Sasikala, the acting Chief Minister was dismissed as the party's Treasurer, while Madhusudanan was removed as AIADMK's Presidium Chairman and expelled from the party.
Panneerselvam said Sasikala and others insulted him after he became the Chief Minister following the death of J.Jayalalithaa on December 5.
