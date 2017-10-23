IIT Madras to host meet on Tamil women writers, poets

Chennai: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will host a symposium 'Mapping the Ahampuram' focusing on contemporary Tamil women writers and poets here on October 26.

The symposium is an outcome of an exploratory project funded by IIT Madras, for which the Department of Humanities interviewed contemporary Tamil women writers, a release from the premier institute here said.

The meet will have panel discussions that will revolve around relevant topics like 'What it means to be a woman writer today' and 'writing the body'.

A translation workshop would also be held and would be conducted by Prof R Azhagarasan from the Department of English, University of Madras.

The participants would be taught the "fine art of translation" and also have an opportunity to read their translations along with the other participants.

V Padma (Mangai), renowned theatre activist and writer, will deliver the keynote address at the symposium.