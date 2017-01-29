Jallikattu begins in Karungulam village of Tamil Nadu - Here is the VIDEO
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 10:12
File photo
Karungulam: Bull-taming sport Jallikattu began in Karungulam village of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
Here is the video:-
#WATCH: Bull-taming sport #jallikattu begins in Karungulam village of Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/DNSP5DP97R
— ANI (@ANI_news) January 29, 2017
First Published: Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 10:12
