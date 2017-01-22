Jallikattu held in Tamil Nadu, kills two people; one dead in Madurai during protests

Chennai/Madurai: Two persons were killed and scores injured during Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu's popular bull taming sport, which was held on Sunday in parts of the state with tens of thousands taking part.

It was held at Pudukottai, Trichy and Erode districts while a bullock cart race was organised in Coimbatore, organisers said.

At Pudukottai, two bull valuters were severely injured and died on the way to a hospital, police said.

On the other hand, a protester, 48-year-old Chandramohan from Jaihindpuram, also died due to dehydration in Madurai city when he was taking part in a demonstration along with students and youths.

Protesters at Alanganallur in Madurai, however, refused to conduct the sport, steadfast in their demand for a "permanent solution" to ensure unhindered annual conduct of the sport.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had announced that he would inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur, had to stay back in a hotel in Madurai following the stir there.

Later, he was expected to inaugurate Jallikattu at Natham Kovilpatti in Dindigul. However, there were protests there too, raising the same demand.

Groups of agitators continued their protests at several locations also in the state, raising the same demand. At the Marina beach, epicentre of the stir for the last six days, protesters continued to stay put demanding a permanent solution for holding the sport besides a ban on animal rights group PETA.

Also Read - Tamil Nadu govt issues guidelines for holding Jallikattu

Speaking to reporters in Madurai on his way back to Chennai, the Chief Minister said: "Jallikattu is being held at several places in the state with proper arrangements. At Alanganallur it will be held when the people want it.

"Jallikattu cannot be stopped by anybody," Panneerselvam added, as per IANS.

The AIADMK leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to assist the state government in its efforts to hold Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has filed a caveat in the Supreme anticipating challenge to its ordinance allowing Jallikattu in the state.

Following unrelenting protests, DMK and other Opposition parties urged the Centre to take steps for conducting the sport annually without any hindrance.

DMK working president MK Stalin urged the chief minister to hold talks with protesters and "stop insisting" that the ordinance route will yield permanent results.

"Despite its safeguards, an ordinance that does not enjoy the confidence of people will not yield any practical results. Therefore, the CM should stop insisting that the ordinance route is permanent and talk to the protesting youths and explain to them the state government's efforts for a permanent solution to the matter and pacify them," he said, as per PTI.

BJP leader and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan urged the protesters to withdraw their agitation across the state, including on the Marina Beach.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "explained" the legal situation in this regard but fully backed the state's efforts to hold the bull taming sport.

The sport involves young men latching on to the hump of bulls. One who manages to stay put even after the animal makes three jumps is declared a winner.

At times, the participants are thrown off the back of bulls or get gored by the animal.

(With Agency inputs)