Jallikattu set to return in Tamil Nadu on Sunday after three years, Governor gives assent to Ordinance

Chennai: A day after the Central government gave its nod, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday cleared an Ordinance to enable the holding of Jallikattu in the state and thus the bull-taming sport is all set for a grand return tomorrow after a three-year-long ban.

The Ordinance was signed by the Governor VidyaSagar Rao. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act will be amended through this Ordinance.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that all the hurdles were cleared to hold Jallikattu through the Ordinance.

"As a follow up to the meeting with Prime Minister on January 19, to enable the conduct of Jallikattu, the Government of Tamil Nadu issued an Ordinance after obtaining the necessary prior instructions of the President of India as envisaged under Article 213 of the Constitution," Panneerselvam said in a statement, as per IANS.

Panneerselvam said the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 by Tamil Nadu was received last night.

He added that the sport would be held all over the state with all necessary safeguards.

Panneerselvam said the act will be passed in the coming Assembly session on January 23.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping get the Ordinance within a day.

Panneerselvam wrote a letter to the PM saying, "On behalf of the government and people of Tamil Nadu, I thank you for all your support and assistance in enabling Jallikattu to be held in Tamil Nadu once again during the Pongal season upholding the culture and tradition of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had said that all efforts was being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," he had tweeted.

DMK working president MK Stalin welcomed the Ordinance but wanted a permanent solution.

"We want an assurance from the central government that it would amend the PCA Act in the upcoming session of parliament if the supreme court quashes the ordinance sometime later," said Anbumani Ramadoss, who is Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing president and son of party president S Ramadoss.

However, the agitators, mainly comprising youth and students in the "Marina uprising" and elsewhere, have rejected the Ordinance route as a "temporary solution".

Instead, on the fifth day of their peaceful protests, they declared that they will not disperse until the government finds a "permanent solution" that will not put any obstacles in the future conduct of the sport cherished by Tamil culture for centuries.

On the other hand, in Madurai, District Collector Veeraraghav Rao visited the spot in Alanganallur and told reporters that what people and youth of Tamil Nadu want will take place. He said around 350 bulls will participate in the flagship event, as per PTI.

Jallikattu remained banned following a Supreme Court order in May 2014.

(With Agency inputs)