Jallikattu will happen in Tamil Nadu this year, we won't step back: CM Paneerselvam

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government launched fresh efforts seeking reinstatement of traditional sport Jallikattu as Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said on Wednesday said that he will ensure that the ancient bull-taming sports is held in the state this year.

"Jallikattu will happen in Tamil Nadu and the state government will not step back on its efforts to resume the sports," O Paneerselvam said today.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promulgate an ordinance enabling the conduct of Jallikattu or bull taming during Pongal.

In the letter, the Chief Minister defined the importance of the bull taming sport considered it an integral part of Pongal festivities as it holds great importance for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Considering the urgency, the Government of India should consider promulgating an Ordinance removing the legal impediments enabling the conduct of Jallikattu during Pongal, 2017," he wrote to the Prime Minister.

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala too wrote to PM Modi today seeking promulgation of an ordinance for the conduct of the bull taming sports Jallikattu, noting that the ban on it had caused 'resentment' in the state.

"No cruelty is practised on the animals per se. Also, bulls are worshipped as a deity by the religious in Tamil Nadu and care is always taken by the youth taming them (to) not to inflict any pain on them," Sasikala told Modi in a letter.

"The ban on Jallikkattu has incensed the public of Tamil Nadu and the youth in particular, and all efforts have to be taken to revoke it," she said.

This sporting event was "inextricably" linked to the rural, agrarian customs, practices and psyche of Tamils and also helped in the conservation of native germplasm since bulls with excellent physical attributes alone are reared for Jjallikattu, she noted.

"The Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India should clearly de-notify bulls as 'performing animals' and I request you to take appropriate steps to enable the traditional sport of Tamil Nadu to be played on our soil. This is my earnest request as there is widespread resentment against the ban," she added.

Sasikala's letter to the Prime Minister on the issue came days after CM Panneerselvam urged the Centre to promulgate an ordinance for the conduct of the sport.

Jallikkattu is a traditional sporting event of the state, held coinciding with the harvest festival of Pongal, and forms an essential part of the festivities, she said.

(With agency inputs)