Jayalalithaa's soul will not forgive Panneerselvam: AIADMK
Chennai: Ruling AIADMK today kept up its attack on O Panneerselvam, saying Jayalalithaa's "soul will not forgive" him for trying to split the party, and asserted that General Secretary V K Sasikala will be soon sworn in as Chief Minister.
Responding to party Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan hopping camps to join Panneerselvam, AIADMK Spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said those aligning with the Chief Minister were those "beyond their expiry date" and people will ignore them.
He said those leaders "who had been ignored by Amma, those who are beyond their expiry date (politically)," have joined Panneerselvam.
"Even Amma's soul will not forgive Panneerselvam for trying to split the party," he told reporters here.
He expressed confidence that Sasikala, elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader on Sunday, will soon take over as Chief Minister.
"Chinnamma (Sasikala) had met the Governor yesterday.
Good news will come soon. She will become Chief Minister," he asserted.
He also reiterated the party stand that DMK was behind Panneerselvam's revolt.
