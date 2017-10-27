After asking fans to 'be prepared', Kamal Haasan denies launching political party on November 7

Chennai: Veteran Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has denied reports of making a political debut by launching his party on November 7 which also happens to be the actor's birthday.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to clarify all speculations saying, "The party can not announce the media motivation. November 7 will be a gathering for many people."

While writing for a Tamil magazine 'Vikatan', the 62-year-old actor had earlier hinted his fans about his political debut saying "be prepared" and promised to make an important announcement on November 7.

He also mentioned that his announcement will include details about how his fans can contact him.

Of late, the superstar has been criticising the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and meeting political leaders from various parties.

Haasan had held talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'political discussions' over lunch in Chennai, amid speculations of the veteran actor floating his own party.