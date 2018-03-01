Kamal Haasan not in favour of total prohibition on liquor, rules out freebies in TN

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is not in favour total prohibition as he believes that it would do more harm than good.

The veteran Tamil film star, who recently launched his political outfit 'Makkal Needhi Maiam', has also ruled out giving freebies if his party wins in Tamil Nadu.

"The question is whether the liquor shops should be spread out like this. We have to go in search of a post office but there is no need to search for a TASMAC (Tamil Nadu government liquor outlet). We have to change this situation," Kamal Hassan said.

Kamal's remarks have come at a time when major opposition political parties in Tamil Nadu have been demanding implementation of a total ban on the sale of liquor in the state.

Kamal expressed his thoughts in a column in the Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan.

It is not possible to make an entire society to dislike liquor, the actor wrote in the Tamil magazine.

Kamal argued that total prohibition would result in the creation of a mafia which has been seen in the history of the world.

He said liquor drinking is not like gambling that could be stopped suddenly.

Kamal said human body would not agree to stop consumption of liquor suddenly.

He said liquor consumption could be reduced but whether it could be stopped totally is doubtful.

Terming the introduction of prohibition and then lifting it as a game, that he does not understand, he added.

Political parties play the liquor prohibition card just to woo women voters during elections, Kamal said, adding that opening of liquor shops near schools is a bigger cause of concern for him.

On freebies by the government, Kamal said it will not work out whereas a permanent way has to be chalked out for the people's livelihood.

The legendary actor-politician said that his party's main focus will be on providing good quality education to many than being satisfied with just educating more number of people.

He also outlined his party's plans to upgrade the quality of education provided in government schools.

Kamal also said his MNM party opposes the common entrance exam for medical college admission and also having education in the concurrent list in the Indian Constitution.

He said policies are different and implementing plans to achieve the policy are different.

Kamal said a change of plan does not mean change in the party's policy.

He said people's welfare and Tamil Nadu's prosperity are the broad policies of the MNM party and there will be several plans to achieve the same.

According to him, there are two groups - one in Harvard University and the other based locally -- who would guide the party in terms of various plans.

(With IANS inputs)