Kamal Haasan says 'get ready', hints fans about political debut on birthday

Chennai: Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has hinted his fans about his political debut saying "get ready" and promised to make an important announcement on November 7.

Interestingly, November 7 happens to be the superstar's birthday.

While writing for a Tamil magazine 'Vikatan', the 62-year-old actor said that his announcement will include details about how his fans can contact him.

Of late, the superstar has been slamming the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and meeting political leaders from various parties.

Earlier, Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 'political discussions' over lunch in Chennai, amid speculations of the veteran actor floating his own party.