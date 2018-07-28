Karunanidhi is in the ICU but his condition is stable, says hospital

CHENNAI: DMK chief M Karunanidhi is in the ICU, but his condition is stable, a statement from the hospital has said. Karunanidhi's condition has hogged attention over the past couple of days, with political leaders from across the spectrum lining up to visit him. He was re-admitted to the hospital on Friday night.

Karunanidhi had been suffering from a fever from infections he contracted around the time he underwent a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube on July 18.

"DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi's health condition continues to be remain stable with ongoing active medical support. He is continuously being monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors in the Intensive Care Unit," read a medical bulletin from Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, where the veteran leader has been receiving medical treatment for a couple of years now.

Sources in the hospital have said all of Karunanidhi's vitals are now under control. But reports have said he is suffering from a urinary tract infection that is not responding to medical intervention. This information however has not been confirmed by the hospital.

Karunanidhi, who turned 94 in June, was admitted to hospital in Chennai on July 18. The hospital had said he had undergone a procedure to replace his tracheostomy tube. He had the tube placed in December 2016 to help improve his breathing. Karunanidhi had been discharged after the procedure two days ago.

He had been taken to the hospital in that instance with breathing difficulty caused by a throat and lung infection that doctors said had been caused by some of the medication he had been taking.

Just days ago, Karunanidhi began his 50th consecutive year as president of the DMK. He was known to visit his party office every day to meet cadre and issue statements. However, he has hardly been active since mid-2016, when his health began taking a turn for the worse. Since then, his DMK has retained him as its president, with Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin running things as working president.

The five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has been confined to a wheel chair for close to a decade now, and last held office in 2011, when his party lost the election to the AIADMK.