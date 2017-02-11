Panneerselvam vs Sasikala: Tamil Nadu Police enquires at beach resorts about AIADMK legislators
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday visited beach resorts near here to enquire about AIADMK legislators staying there, officials said.
The police action comes a day after the Madras High Court adjourned to February 12 its hearing on habeas corpus petitions filed by two advocates to trace two AIADMK legislators.
Legislators supporting AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala were taken in buses and made to stay in the resorts since Wednesday.
The state government counsel told the court that the legislators were not in illegal custody and asked for time to get instructions about their whereabouts.
The ruling AIADMK has a total of 135 legislators.
Acting Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam'S camp claims six legislators - including himself, while the remaining are part of Sasikala's.
On Friday, some AIADMK legislators belonging to the Sasikala camp told the media that they were staying in the resort on their own will and are not in captivity.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu