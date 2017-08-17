close
Probe on Jayalalithaa's death a good move: Apollo Hospitals

The Tamil Nadu government`s decision to set up an inquiry commission to probe the cause of death of former Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa is a good move, said Apollo Hospitals on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 21:54

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government`s decision to set up an inquiry commission to probe the cause of death of former Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa is a good move, said Apollo Hospitals on Thursday.

It was in Apollo Hospital here Jayalalithaa was hospitalised for over 70 days.

In a statement issued here, the hospital said: "The Tamil Nadu Government`s decision to set up a Committee to enquire into the cause of the death of Puratchi Thalaivi Selvi J Jayalalithaa is a good move.

"It is our sincerest wish that finally, the findings of the Committee will put to rest all the unfounded speculation in this regard." 

TAGS

JayalalithaaApollo HospitalsTamil NaduChennaiAIADMK

