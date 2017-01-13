Protests intensify across Tamil Nadu against Jallikattu ban

New Delhi: The Supreme Court may have rejected a plea urging it to pass judgEment on bull taming sport Jallikattu before the harvest festival of Pongal, sections of the society in Tamil Nadu appear to be in mood to defy the ban.

After a local political outfit performed Jallikattu in Cuddalore, groups of people tried to defy the ban on bull sport in Karisakulam, Madurai. 28 functionaries of Nam Tamizhar Katchi, the party behind the Cuddalore event were arrested by the police for violating the ban.

With Pongal festivities during which Jallikattu is organised starting on Saturday, the chorus in support of the sport grew with more sections of people, including students, joining protests in different parts of the state, including in places where it is not so popular.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has himself reaffirmed the resolve of his government to conduct the bull taming sport, saying it will “not backoff” on the matter.

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking promulgation of an ordinance for conduct of the bull taming sport Jallikattu, noting that the ban on it had caused “resentment” in the State.

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly M K Stalin is leading a protest in Chennai permission for Jallikattu.

Film personalities including actor Sathyaraj, film maker Karu Pazhaniapan participated in a stir in the city to pledging support for Jallikattu. Actor Simbu held a silent protest.

More than 10,000 people converged at a ground in Coimbatore in support of Jallikkattu while protests were staged in Sivaganga, Dindigul, Pudukottai and Salem districts.

A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

Earlier, the Supreme Court The court had questioned the Centre for its January 2016 notification allowing use of bulls in events like Jallikattu, saying that its 2014 verdict banning the use of the animals cannot be "negated".

Supporting the tradition, the Centre has said that it could ensure that bulls are not tortured or subjected to alcohol before the sport.

Earlier, the apex court had observed that the country cannot "import Roman gladiator-type sport" as it is against the culture of compassion towards animals.

The court in its 2014 judgement had said that bulls could not be used as performing animals, either for Jallikattu events or bullock-cart races in the states of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra or elsewhere in the country, and had banned their use across the country.

The apex court had also dismissed the review petition against its 2014 verdict.

The apex court had also earlier declared Tamil Nadu Regulation of Jallikattu Act, 2009 as constitutionally void, being violative or Article 254(1) of the Constitution.

On January 8, last year the Centre had issued a notification lifting ban on Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu with certain restrictions, which was challenged in the apex court by Animal Welfare Board of India, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, a Bangalore-based NGO and others.

On July 26, last year the apex court had said that just because the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu was a centuries-old tradition, it could not be justified.

It had said if the parties were able to convince the court that its earlier judgement was wrong, it might refer the matter to a larger bench.

The Supreme Court had on January 21, last year refused to re-examine its 2014 judgement banning use of bulls for Jallikattu events or bullock-cart races across the country.

The apex court had also stayed the January 8 notification of Centre.