Sasikala Pushpa's husband, lawyers assaulted outside AIADMK office by party cadres

Chennai: Violence broke out outside the AIADMK headquarter in Chennai after expelled party Sasikala Pushpa's husband and a team of lawyers arrived there to submit her nomination papers for the post of party general secretary on Wednesday.

AIADMK MPs thrashed Pushpa's husband and lawyers outside the party headquarter here.

In the attack, Sasikala Pushpa's husband Lingeswara Thilagan and counsel KM Vijayan along with her supporters were heavily thrashed by supporters of Sasikala Natrajan, ahead of the meeting which was called to decide Jayalalithaa's successor.

A team of four members had gone to the AIADMK headquarters to submit Pushpa's nomination to run for the post of party general secretary against Sasikala Natrajan. The lawyers were outside the office when the party members attacked them.

The development comes at a time when the senior party members have already decided to elect late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala Natrajan as the next general secretary of AIADMK.

Recently, Pushpa had told the media that she would go all out to prevent Sasikala Natrajan from becoming the party general secretary and even called her ineligible for the post.

"Sasikala is not eligible to contest for the general secretary post as per the party bylaws because she has not been a primary member for five years continuously. She was expelled in 2011 and reinstated in 2012," she had said.

#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016

In August this year, the party had expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa from the primary membership of AIADMK after her 'slapgate' controversy.