Sasikala set to be Tamil Nadu CM, elected AIADMK legislature party leader; Panneerselvam resigns

Chennai: Jayalalithaa close aide VK Sasikala is all set to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after AIADMK MLAs on Sunday elected her as their legislature leader.

The legislators unanimously chose Sasikala, who is not a member of the Assembly, for the post.

Chinnamma all set to become the Next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

And she lost no time in saying that outgoing Chief Minister O Panneerselvam himself wanted her to head the government.

Addressing the legislators, the 59-year old Sasikala, a long-time confidante of Jayalalithaa, said Panneerselvam had also insisted earlier that she become the party head too.

"It was Panneerselvam who had first persuaded me to become the Chief Minister and general secretary as well when Jayalalithaa passed away," Sasikala told party legislators in her acceptance speech.

She said the development has come "shattering the expectation of our political opponents that there will be a split in the party after the demise of our Amma (Jayalalithaa)."

Sasikala had a special word of praise for the Panneerselvam, stating "whenever the party faced tough times and whenever there were difficulties in Amma becoming the Chief Minister, it was our dear brother Panneerselvam who has been loyal," as per PTI.

Sasikala said the AIADMK would strive for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

With her elevation, which comes over a month after she took charge as AIADMK general secretary on December 31, Sasikala carries on the legacy of Jayalalithaa, who also held the two posts allowing her to wield complete control on the government and the party.

Recalling that party leaders and workers had been urging her that "both the party general secretary and Chief Minister should be one and the same person (Sasikala), she said "I am accepting it."

"I will fuffil the dreams of Amma fully and I give my assurance that this regime will work for the people," Sasikala said with her eyes moist.

Following the demise of our Honourable Amma ,it was Thiru. O.Paneerselvam who urged me first to take charge as the GS of AIADMK

It was Thiru.O. Paneerselvam who insisted first,that I become the Chief Minister of the State

Tamil Nadu Government will follow the principles of Amma

Respected Chinnamma assures that the Tamil Nadu Government will always work towards the welfare of the people.

Panneerselvam resigns as Tamil Nadu CM:

Panneerselvam today tendered his resignation from the post citing 'personal reasons'.

"Due to my personal reasons, I am tendering my resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the Council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu appointed by me on December 6, 2016," he said in a letter addressed to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.

In a separate but near-identical letter, Panneerselvam thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Rao for all the support and cooperation extended by them during his term.

"I would like to convey my sincere gratitude for all the support and cooperation extended by you during my tenure as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Panneerselvam's tenure:

Panneerselvam was the stop gap Chief Minister twice, first time when Jayalalithaa was unseated following a Supreme Court order in 2001 and when she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2014.

When Jayalalithaa was at the helm, Sasikala was considered to yield a huge clout behind the scenes. After taking charge of the party, she had pledged to take forward the legacy of the former Chief Minister.

Ever since Jayalalithaa's death, there has been a clamour that Sasikala should follow the earlier practice of both the party general secretary and the Chief Minister's post being vested with the same person.

Senior party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai is among those who have backed Sasikala for the Chief Minister's post.

In December last year, four state ministers had asked Sasikala to become the Chief Minister, besides AIADMK general secretary.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of Tirunelveli Urban Jaya Peravai (Forum), led by state AIADMK secretary and revenue minister R B Udhayakumar on December 17.

Two days back, Sasikala had appointed senior leaders, including some former Ministers and a former Mayor, to key party posts.

Opposition's reaction:

Meanwhile, the main Opposition DMK said it was "shocked" that the AIADMK had chosen an administratively inexperienced Sasikala as the CM of Tamil Nadu, one of India's biggest states.

"People didn't vote for Sasikala," DMK Working President MK Stalin said, as per IANS.

The DMK said Sunday was a "black day" for Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu President Tamilisai Soundararajan agreed that electing Sasikala was the AIADMK MLAs' right but wondered what was the urgency.

