Sasikala to take over as Tamil Nadu CM? AIADMK to meet on Sunday
Chennai: VK Sasikala Natrajan, the former aide of J Jayalalithaa, may take over as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, according to several media reports.
A CNN-News 18 report said that the decision with regard to Sasikala's elevation would be taken at a meeting of AIADMK MLAs that has been scheduled to take place in Chennai on Sunday.
After the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death on December 8 last year, Sasikala was unanimously named general secretary of the party at the AIADMK’s general council meeting in Chennai.
On Friday, Sasikala sought to quell dissent within her party and strengthen her position with senior party leaders by appointing 13 organising secretaries for the party, a TOI report asserted.
According to another report, Tamil Nadu current Chief Minister O Paneerselvam removed three top officials appointed by J Jayalalithaa from the chief minister's office, apparently to make way for Sasikala Natrajan to the key post.
Top leaders of AIADMK in the past have demanded that Natarajan take over from O Panneerselvam as 'it's unwise for the party and government to have separate power centres.'
Earlier, there were media speculations that Sasikala would take over as state Chief Minister by January end but the change in power was delayed because of the massive protests held in Tamil Nadu over the Jallikattu ban.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Assembly Elections 2017: Voting continues in Punjab and Goa
- Watch - Coast Guard leads oil spill clean-up operation in Chennai
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!