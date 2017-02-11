Sasikala Vs OPS: 'Tamil Nadu Governor will decide after detailed deliberations'
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao will take a decision on the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister only after detailed deliberations, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.
Radhakrishnan, a BJP member of the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu also said the situation is not like "a game of card where one can deal a card soon after picking a new one".
Speaking to reporters here, Radhakrishnan said: "The Governor cannot take a decision in haste. He has to take into various aspects before."
The ruling AIADMK now has two divisions -- one led by party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and the other under acting Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
Sasikala has already submitted documents electing her as the leader of legislature party and staked her claim to form the government.
Prior to that, Panneerselvam had alleged that Sasikala had forced him to resign.
