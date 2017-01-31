Successor to Dharmapuram Adheenam named
Nagapattinam: Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal has been named the successor to the head of Dharmapuram Adheenam in nearby Mayiladuthurai, one of the ancient Saivaite mutts in the country.
He was chosen by the head of the mutt 93-year old Sri Shanmugam Desiga Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal and would be anointed as the junior pontiff at a ceremony to be held tomorrow morning, a mutt release said today.
Thereafter, 52-year old Sri Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal would be known as Sri Masillamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Swamigal, the senior pontiff said.
The adheenam, headquartered at Dharmapuram in Mayiladuthurai in the district, is more than 500 years old and has control over 27 Saivaite temples, runs several educational institutions and has other properties in various parts of the country.
Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal is the 26th head of the mutt.
The junior pontiff-designate Kumaraswamy Thambiran Swamigal is a native of Erukathampuliyur village in Cuddalore district and holds a doctorate in Tamil.
He has published more than 200 research papers in Tamil literature and has briefly served as an Associate Professor in Thirupanandal Kasi Mutt College in Kumbakonam before joining the Dharmapuram Mutt in 2000.
He is the Chief Editor of Saivaite magazine 'Gnanasambandham' published by the Dharmapuram Adheenam.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!