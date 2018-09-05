हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Blue Whale Challenge

Tamil Nadu: 22-year old man falls victim to deadly 'Blue Whale' game

Deadly Blue Whale Challenge online game is suspected to be behind the latest case of suicide in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu: 22-year old man falls victim to deadly &#039;Blue Whale&#039; game

Cuddalore: A 22-year old engineer has allegedly committed suicide near Panrutti in the district with the Blue Whale Challenge game suspected to be behind his death, police said Wednesday.

Seshadri ended his life by hanging himself at his house Tuesday night when his family members were away, they said.

Police said they seized various books on ghosts and a mobile phone using which he had played the game.

Police said they suspect that the man, an employee of a private factory at Mettukuppam in neighbouring Puducherry, could have committed suicide under the influence of the game.

Further investigations were on, they added.

The online game demands players to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller over 50 days with the final challenge to commit suicide.

The game allegedly led to a spate of suicides in India and other countries last year.

However, the government informed Lok Sabha in January this year that there was no evidence of anyone committing suicide due to the Blue Whale challenge game.

A committee headed by the DG, Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In), investigate cases of suicide committed or attempted allegedly using Blue Whale challenge game but could not establish the involvement of the game in any of the deaths, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had said in a written reply.

Recently, there have been reports of another similar killer game "momo" surfacing online with police in some states, including West Bengal and Odisha, cautioning schools and parents to ensure that children do not fall prey to it. 

Tags:
Blue Whale ChallengeSuicide caseTamil NaduMettukuppam .

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close