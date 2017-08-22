close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Panneerselvam gets additional portfolios

Panneerselvam was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on Monday after the merger of the two AIADMK factions.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:22
Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Panneerselvam gets additional portfolios

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was allocated additional portfolios on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao`s office said in the statement that Panneerselvam was allocated the additional portfolios of Planning, Legislative Assembly, Elections and Passports, which were previously held by MLA D Jayakumar.

Jayakumar was redesignated as Minister for Fisheries, Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Panneerselvam was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister on Monday after the merger of the two AIADMK factions.

He was initially allocated the portfolios of Finance, Housing, Rural Housing, Housing Development, Slum Clearance Board, Town Planning, Urban Development, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Accommodation Control.

TAGS

Tamil NaduO PanneerselvamAIADMK

From Zee News

Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet against RJD leader Shahabuddin
Bihar

Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet agains...

Technology

Google makes 'Oreo' operating system tastier tha...

Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure for women empowerment: PM Narendra Modi
India

Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure fo...

India shares Trump&#039;s resolve on cross-border terrorism: Ministry of External Affairs
India

India shares Trump's resolve on cross-border terrorism...

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be &#039;important partner&#039;: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be 'important partner...

WhatsApp adds colours to &#039;Status&#039; feature
Apps

WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

WorldAsia

Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals Afghan strategy

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala
Tamil NaduIndia

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

WorldAsia

Iraq must do more for Islamic State sex abuse victims: UN

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video