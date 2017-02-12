Three more MPs supports O Panneerselvam
Chennai: Amidst the intense power struggle within ruling AIADMK, the O Panneerselvam camp today got a boost with three more MPs extending support to the Chief Minister.
The party's Lok Sabha MPs Jaisingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee (Tuticorin), Senguttuvan (Vellore) and R P Marutharaja (Perambalur) extended their support to Pannerselvam.
The MPs called on Panneerselvam at his Greenways Road residence this morning and extended solidarity to him.
Four AIADMK Lok Sabha MPS -- P R Sundaram, K Ashok Kumar, V Sathyabama and Vanaroja -- had already switched over to the Chief Minister's camp, pledging support to him.
Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan is also in the Panneerselvam camp.
Panneerselvam at present also enjoys the support of seven MLAs, including him. In the 235-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, AIADMK has 135 MLAs.
AIADMK Fisheries wing Joint Secretary K A Jeyapaul, a Minister in the 2011-16 Jayalalithaa cabinet and former Erode Mayor Mallika Paramasivan also joined the Panneerselvam camp today.
On February 5, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala was elected as the party's Legislature Leader, a step towards her elevation as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
However, two days later, Panneerselvam had raised a revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her.
AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh